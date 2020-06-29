Technology Sector Update for 06/29/2020: FB,CLX,OSIS,MDB,NOVA

Technology stocks drifted off their mid-day session highs, although the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF still was advancing 0.7% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was rising 0.9%.

In company news, Facebook (FB) was more than 1% higher in afternoon trading, bouncing back from an early 4% decline that followed Clorox (CLX) Monday joining the ad boycott of the company contending it has not done enough to curb hate speech and racism on its social media platforms. The bleach-maker said on its blog that it would shift its advertising to other media through December, believing objectional speech was likely to continue on Facebook at least through the US elections in November.

OSI Systems (OSIS) climbed 5% after the electronic components Monday said its security division has received a $60 million orders to supply cargo inspection systems and related services for an unnamed US customer.

MongoDB (MDB) was down over 2%. The company said Monday it named Mark Porter as its new chief technology officer, effective July 20. Porter joins the database company from Grab, where he also was CTO, and previously held executive posts with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services and Oracle (ORCL).

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) dropped 7.5% after the solar energy storage company announced plans for a secondary offering of 8 million common shares by affiliates of Energy Capital Partners and other investors.

