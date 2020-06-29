Technology Sector Update for 06/29/2020: FB, KO, DEO, UN, UL, SBUX, LEVI, NOK, WEX, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were advancing pre-bell Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up 0.21% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) gaining 0.16% in recent trading.

Facebook (FB) was declining by over 3% as more companies join a campaign to stop advertising on the social media giant's platforms amid its lack of action towards hate speech and racism. The firms include Coca-Cola Co. (KO), spirits maker Diageo (DEO), Unilever (UL, UN), Starbucks (SBUX) and Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).

Nokia (NOK) was advancing by more than 1% after saying it was chosen as the sole supplier of Taiwan Mobile's 5G network in a three-year framework deal worth approximately EUR400 million ($450 million).

WEX (WEX) was gaining over 1% in value after saying it agreed to a $400 million dollar investment from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus.

