Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2023: ASTS, GB, WKEY, LAES, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.54% lower and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently down more than 1%.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) was shedding more than 28% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million shares of its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of about $59.4 million, upsized from 12 million shares.

Global Blue Group Holding (GB) was climbing past 13% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted net loss of 1 million euros ($1.1 million), narrowing from a loss of 16.4 million euros a year earlier.

WISeKey (WKEY) and its subsidiary SEALSQ (LAES) said they have entered into a collaboration focused on generative pre-trained transformer, or GPT. SEALSQ was recently up more than 2%.

