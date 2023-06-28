News & Insights

Technology
ASTS

Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2023: ASTS, GB, WKEY, LAES, XLK, SOXX

June 28, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.54% lower and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently down more than 1%.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) was shedding more than 28% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million shares of its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of about $59.4 million, upsized from 12 million shares.

Global Blue Group Holding (GB) was climbing past 13% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted net loss of 1 million euros ($1.1 million), narrowing from a loss of 16.4 million euros a year earlier.

WISeKey (WKEY) and its subsidiary SEALSQ (LAES) said they have entered into a collaboration focused on generative pre-trained transformer, or GPT. SEALSQ was recently up more than 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASTS
GB
WKEY
LAES
XLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.