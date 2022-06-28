Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2022: NET,VEON,CGNT,CRNT,AVNW

Technology stocks were ending sharply lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) dropping 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index declining 2.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Cloudflare (NET) fell 7.6% after Evercore Tuesday cut its price target for the cloud services company by $45 to $65 a share and also reiterated its outperform rating for the company's stock.

Cognyte Software (CGNT) slid nearly 29% after reporting a surprise non-GAAP fiscal Q1 net loss of $0.79 per share, compared with a $0.20 per share profit during the same quarter last year. Revenue plunged year-over-year to $86.4 million, trailing the $112.6 million Street view.

VEON (VEON) was 1% lower this afternoon, roughly halving its morning decline that followed the Dutch telecom services company reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.08 per share, reversing its $0.07 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue slipped 0.5% year-over-year to $1.82 billion. Analyst estimates were not available.

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) surged almost 20% after Aviat Networks (AVNW) offered to acquire the nearly 95% of the Israeli microwave radio technology firm it does not already own for $2.80 per share in cash, representing a 34% premium over Ceragon's last closing price. Aviat shares also were 3.9% higher this afternoon.

