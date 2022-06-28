Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2022: CGNT, AVNW, CRNT, MQ, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was inactive, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.31%.

Cognyte Software (CGNT) was down more than 26% after saying it swung to a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.79 per diluted share from per-share earnings of $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.10.

Aviat Networks (AVNW) said it submitted a non-binding offer to acquire all shares of Ceragon Networks (CRNT) it does not already own for $2.80 per share in cash. Ceragon Networks was rallying past 15% recently.

Marqeta (MQ) said it is significantly expanding its credit platform with a new dashboard and more than 40 new credit application programming interfaces that will allow customers to design, test, and launch differentiated credit card experiences. Marqeta was recently down more than 2%.

