Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2021: JKS, QADA, QADB, LKCO

Technology stocks were trading higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.4% this afternoon.

In company news, JinkoSolar (JKS) rose more than 23% after the photovoltaic products manufacturer Monday said the Shanghai Stock Exchange has accepted its application for a potential initial public offering of up to 2.67 billion shares by its 73%-owned Jiangxi Jinko operating subsidiary.

QAD (QADA,QADB) soared Monday after the software firm agreed to a $2 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo, which will pay $87.50 per share in cash for the company's stock, or about 20% above Friday's closing price for class A QAD shares and representing a more than 82% premium for its class B shares.

Luokung Technology (LKCO) climbed 4.7% after Monday saying it has received a new contract for collecting autonomous driving data with an unnamed global auto manufacturer in China through its eMapgo Technologies unit. Luokung also said eMapgo will also provide autonomous driving simulation and data management services for an auto parts supplier in Europe.

