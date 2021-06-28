Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2021: CSIQ, STEM, SWI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining in Monday's premarket activity. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.7%.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was climbing past 2.9% after saying its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar has applied for a potential initial public offering and listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Stem (STEM) was up more than 2% after saying it has been included in the Russell 2000 Index.

SolarWinds (SWI) said its board has set the completion date of the spin-off of its managed service subsidiary, N-able, into a publicly traded standalone company on July 19. SolarWinds was up 0.2% in recent premarket activity.

