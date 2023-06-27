News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2023: SSYS, DDD, SNOW, NVDA, AIXI, XLK, SOXX

June 27, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) both up 0.4%.

3D Systems (DDD) said it has improved its proposal to merge with Stratasys (SSYS) in a cash-and-stock transaction. The revised proposal would convert each of Stratasys' ordinary shares into $7.50 in cash and about 1.32 newly issued common shares of 3D Systems, the company said. Stratasys' stock was over 9% higher in recent Tuesday premarket activity while 3D Systems was up 1.7%.

Snowflake (SNOW) was up nearly 4% after the company and Nvidia (NVDA) said overnight they are collaborating to create customized generative artificial intelligence applications for businesses.

Xiao-I (AIXI) said it plans to release its Large Language Model on Thursday. The company's shares were over 3% higher in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

