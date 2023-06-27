Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2023: AAPL, META, NNDM, SSYS

Tech stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 2.7%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) lost a ruling by a US judge to dismiss the company's attempt to stop a class-action lawsuit alleging that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook defrauded shareholders by hiding decreasing Chinese demand for iPhones, Reuters reported Tuesday. Apple shares were up 1.5%.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) said Tuesday it has raised the price of its tender offer to $20.05 per share in cash from $18 for outstanding shares of Stratasys (SSYS). Stratasys jumped 6.8% and Nano Dimension rose 1.5%.

Meta Platforms (META) said Tuesday it has rolled out new tools to improve parental supervision for Messenger and Instagram and limit unwanted interactions between teens and strangers. Meta shares gained 3.2%.

