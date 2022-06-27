Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2022: TUYA,UAVS,ALTR,^SOX

Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.4% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) was gaining 0.5% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Tuya (TUYA) added 5.3% after the cloud platform company Monday priced an $18 million global offering of 7.3 million class A ordinary shares at 19.30 Hong Kong dollars ($2.46) per American depositary share, or about 2.8% under Friday's closing price.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) rose 1.3% after the drone manufacturer Monday said an existing institutional investor will buy 10,000 of its Series F 5% convertible preferred shares. The unnamed investor also received three-year warrants to buy up to 10.4 million common shares exercisable at $0.96 per share. AgEagle estimates gross proceeds from the agreement at roughly $10 million.

Altair Engineering (ALTR) slumped 7.9% after the data analytics firm priced a $230 million private placement of 1.750% convertible senior notes due 2027. Separately, Altair said it has fully satisfied a 2019 judgment that had kept it from licensing software from UK-based data-analytics company WPL and ending nearly 12 years of litigation between the company and the SAS Institute.

