Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2022: AVYA, ALTR, MTTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.4% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up 0.7%.

Altair Engineering (ALTR) was nearly 4% lower after saying it has sold a total of $230 million of its 1.750% convertible senior notes due 2027 in its private offering.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) was unchanged after saying it has priced Senior Secured Term Loans and entered into agreements for the private placement of Exchangeable Senior Secured Notes for a total of $600 million in aggregate principal amount, due in 2027.

Matterport (MTTR) was up 0.7% after reporting its addition to the Russell 2000 Index.

