Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2023: META, GOOG, AAPL, AVGO

Tech stocks were mixed on Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.6%.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) on Monday launched its Meta Quest+ virtual reality subscription service for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets. Its shares were down 3%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) unit Google won a US Supreme Court ruling as the justices left standing a decision that tossed out a suit by music website Genius alleging Google stole millions of music lyrics, Bloomberg reported. Alphabet shares were down 3%.

The US Supreme Court declined Apple (AAPL) and Broadcom's (AVGO) petition to review a previously rejected patent infringement lawsuit decision pertaining to certain California Institute of Technology patents, according to a court filing. Apple shares were down 0.4% while Broadcom was up 0.1%.

