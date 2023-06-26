Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2023: ENFN, META, GOOG, AAPL, AVGO

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1%.

In company news, Enfusion (ENFN) shares were rising 20% after Reuters reported the software firm is being courted by private equity firms and strategic buyers.

Meta Platforms (META) on Monday launched its Meta Quest+ virtual reality subscription service for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets. Its shares were down 3.2%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) unit Google won a US Supreme Court ruling as the justices left standing a decision that tossed out a suit by music website Genius alleging Google stole millions of music lyrics, Bloomberg reported. Alphabet shares were down 3%.

The US Supreme Court declined Apple (AAPL) and Broadcom's (AVGO) petition to review a previously rejected patent infringement lawsuit decision pertaining to certain California Institute of Technology patents, according to a court filing. Apple shares were down 0.6% while Broadcom was up 0.3%.

