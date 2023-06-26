Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2023: APLD, IBM, INFY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.12% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.82%.

Applied Digital (APLD) was gaining nearly 7% after saying a second artificial intelligence customer has signed a deal worth up to $460 million for the company's recently introduced AI cloud service.

IBM (IBM) said it has agreed to acquire software company Apptio from Vista Equity Partners for $4.60 billion. IBM was 0.4% lower recently.

Infosys (INFY) advanced 0.7% after saying it will buy Danske Bank's information technology center in India, which has more than 1,400 workers, to help strengthen Danske Bank's digital transformation initiatives.

