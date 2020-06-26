Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2020: FB,VZ,CLGX,CNNE,SNX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were falling in afternoon trading with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was slipping 1.2%.

In company news, Facebook (FB) tumbled 7% on Friday after Verizon (VZ) Thursday night joined a growing group of companies that said they would suspend advertising on Facebook's namesake and its Instagram photo-sharing app until the social media company does a better job curbing hate speech. The NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League and four other civil rights group last week began their Stop Hate for Profit campaign and called on companies to pause their advertising during July in a bid to convince Facebook to do more to contain hate speech, online harassment and misinformation.

CoreLogic (CLGX) sped almost 27% higher to a best-ever $66.96 a share after Cannae Holdings (CNNE) Friday announced a $4.4 billion buyout bid for the consumer and financial analytics company, offering $65 in cash for each CoreLogic share and representing a 22.8% premium over its last closing price. Cannae and the Senator Investment Group already own a combined 15% of CoreLogic's stock and Cannae said the hedge fund also was planning to be part of the proposed transaction.

Synnex (SNX) rose over 16% after late Thursday reporting better-than-expected net income and revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended May 31 and also authorizing the repurchase of up to $400 million of its common shares over the next three years, replacing its existing stock buyback program. Excluding one-time items, the data center servers company earned $1.10 per share on $5.53 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus calls looking for $0.49 per share and $5.17 billion, respectively.

