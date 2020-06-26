Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2020: CAMP, SNX, PRGS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks are steady pre-bell Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) both little changed.

CalAmp (CAMP) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.02, down from $0.12 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital lQ had projected a $0.03 loss per share.

Synnex (SNX) was advancing by more than 8% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.83 per diluted share, down from $2.86 per share a year ago. However, revenue was $5.53 billion, beating Street estimates of $5.17 billion. In fiscal Q3, the company said revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion.

Progress Software (PRGS) was 0.8% higher after reporting fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.63, compared with $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected non-GAAP EPS of $0.64.

