Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2021: JKS, BB, STM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.17% while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.11% higher in recent activity.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) was down more than 2% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of RMB0.96 ($0.15) per diluted American depositary share, down from RMB4.59 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss of RMB0.06.

BlackBerry (BB) was slipping past 2% after booking a fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.05 per share, compared with adjusted EPS of $0.01 a year earlier. The result matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

STMicroelectronics (STM) and Renault Group have entered into an agreement for the supply of key semiconductor components for Renault's production of electric and hybrid vehicles. STMicroelectronics was gaining 0.16% in recent activity.

