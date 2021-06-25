Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2021: CAMP,BB,BB.TO,SPCE,NOK

Technology stocks stalled just below the flatline Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index each lower by 0.1%.

In company news, CalAmp (CAMP) dropped more than 11% after the telematics software company late Thursday reported an 8.1% year-over-year revenue increase for its Q1 ended May 31, rising to $79.7 million but still lagging analysts' $80.3 million consensus estimate in a Capital IQ pol

BlackBerry (BB) slid 4.5% after CEO John Chen late Thursday told analysts revenue from its cybersecurity business this year likely would be at the lower end of the company's outlook of $495 million to $515 million for FY22 ending in February because the hiring of sales representatives for the unit has taken longer than expected.

Nokia (NOK) climbed 6.5% after a Goldman Sachs upgrade of the mobile and fixed network equipment company's stock to buy from neutral.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) rocketed as much as 42% higher Friday after saying the Federal Aviation Administration has expanded the company's commercial space transportation operating license to permit launches with passengers.

