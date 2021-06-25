Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2021: BB, BB.TO, SPCE, NOK

Technology stocks have turned narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday slipping 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was 0.1% lower this afternoon.

In company news, BlackBerry (BB) slid 5.3% after CEO John Chen late Thursday told analysts revenue from its cybersecurity business this year likely would be at the lower end of its FY22 outlook of between $495 million to $515 million for the 12 months ending Feb. 28 because it was taking longer to hire sales representatives for the unit than expected.

Nokia (NOK) climbed 8.3% after a Goldman Sachs upgrade Friday of the mobile and fixed network equipment company to buy from neutral previously.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) soared as much as 40% higher on Friday after saying the Federal Aviation Administration has updated the company's commercial space transportation operating license to allow it to fly customers to space, marking the first time the agency has cleared a spaceline to carry passengers beyond the Earth's atmosphere.

