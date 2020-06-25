Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2020: SPOT,VRME,IZEA,KLR

Technology stocks added to their earlier gains Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.9% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Spotify Technology rose over 8% after Goldman Sachs Thursday raised its price target for the audio streaming company by $75 to a Street high of $280 a share and also reiterated its buy investment rating for the stock.

VerifyMe (VRME) was 19% higher after the firm said it has received its first-ever order to produce pre-printed labels detectable by its VeriPAS track-and-trace software system for an unnamed customer in the cannabis industry. Financial details were not disclosed but VerifyMe CEO Patrick White said if results from the initial order for a single product sold by the new customer are successful, it's likely the client will make additional purchases beginning later this year.

IZEA (IZEA) climbed 7.5% after the marketing ecommerce company raised its outlook for growth in Q2 managed services bookings, now projecting a more than 40% increase over year-ago levels compared with its prior forecast for more than 25% year-over-year growth.

Kaleyra (KLR) dropped nearly 24% after the cloud communications company priced a $35 million public offering of nearly 7.8 million common shares at $4.50 each, or 14.1% under Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions and investments.

