Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2020: BB, ACN, NOW, XLK, XSD

Technology firms were flat to lower pre-bell Thursday. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was inactive, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.28% in recent trading.

BlackBerry (BB) was declining by more than 5% even after reporting fiscal Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, up from $0.01 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected a non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share.

Accenture (ACN) was advancing by over 5% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.90 per share, down from $1.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.84.

ServiceNow (NOW) said it established two new data centers in Newport, UK, and in Dublin, Ireland. The company was marginally lower in recent trading.

