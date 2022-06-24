Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2022: ZEN, MITQ, BB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) 0.86% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) more than 1%.

Zendesk (ZEN) said Friday it agreed to be acquired by a group led by investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman in an all-cash deal worth about $10.2 billion. ZEN shares were gaining more than 31%.

Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) shares were rallying past 31% after saying its board has authorized a repurchase program of up to $1 million of its common shares over the next 12 months.

BlackBerry (BB) shares were 0.74% lower after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.05, flat compared with a year earlier.

