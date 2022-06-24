Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2022: ZEN, BB, BB.TO, CAMP

Technology stocks jumped out to large gains on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Zendesk (ZEN) raced nearly 29% higher after the software firm agreed to a $10.2 billion buyout from an investor group led by private-equity investors Permira and Hellman & Friedman, which will pay $77.50 in cash for each Zendesk share, representing a 34% premium over Thursday's closing price.

BlackBerry (BB) climbed 6.1% after the Canadian security software and services company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.05 per share for its Q1 ended May 31, unchanged from year-ago levels but topping analyst forecasts looking for a $0.07 per share adjusted loss. Revenue fell 3.6% year-over-year to $168 million but also beat the $159.8 million Street view.

CalAmp (CAMP) shares slid almost 30% after the data analytics company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.10 per share, reversing an $0.08 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share non-GAAP loss. Net revenue fell to $64.7 million, also lagging the $69.4 million Street view.

