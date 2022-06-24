Technology
AVYA

Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2022: AVYA,ZEN,BB,BB.TO,CAMP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks continue to hold on to large Friday gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Avaya Holdings (AVYA) was nearly 24% lower late in Friday trading, easing slightly from a nearly 31% slide to a record low of $2.61 a share, after the digital communications equipment company earlier priced an upsized $250 million private placement of 8% exchangeable senior secured notes due December 2027, adding another $100 million of the notes to the deal over its original plans.

CalAmp (CAMP) shares slid almost 31% after the data analytics company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.10 per share, reversing an $0.08 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share non-GAAP loss for the three months ended May 31. Net revenue fell 18.8% to $64.7 million, also lagging the $69.4 million Street view.

To the upside, BlackBerry (BB) climbed 6.5% after the Canadian security software and services company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.05 per share for its Q1 ended May 31, unchanged from year-ago levels but topping analyst forecasts looking for a $0.07 per share adjusted loss. Revenue fell 3.6% year-over-year to $168 million but also beat the $159.8 million Street view.

Zendesk (ZEN) raced nearly 28% higher after the software firm agreed to a $10.2 billion buyout from an investor group led by private-equity investors Permira and Hellman & Friedman, which will pay $77.50 in cash for each Zendesk share, representing a 34% premium over Thursday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVYA ZEN BB CAMP

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular