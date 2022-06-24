Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2022: AVYA,ZEN,BB,BB.TO,CAMP

Technology stocks continue to hold on to large Friday gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Avaya Holdings (AVYA) was nearly 24% lower late in Friday trading, easing slightly from a nearly 31% slide to a record low of $2.61 a share, after the digital communications equipment company earlier priced an upsized $250 million private placement of 8% exchangeable senior secured notes due December 2027, adding another $100 million of the notes to the deal over its original plans.

CalAmp (CAMP) shares slid almost 31% after the data analytics company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.10 per share, reversing an $0.08 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share non-GAAP loss for the three months ended May 31. Net revenue fell 18.8% to $64.7 million, also lagging the $69.4 million Street view.

To the upside, BlackBerry (BB) climbed 6.5% after the Canadian security software and services company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.05 per share for its Q1 ended May 31, unchanged from year-ago levels but topping analyst forecasts looking for a $0.07 per share adjusted loss. Revenue fell 3.6% year-over-year to $168 million but also beat the $159.8 million Street view.

Zendesk (ZEN) raced nearly 28% higher after the software firm agreed to a $10.2 billion buyout from an investor group led by private-equity investors Permira and Hellman & Friedman, which will pay $77.50 in cash for each Zendesk share, representing a 34% premium over Thursday's closing price.

