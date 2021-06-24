Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2021: SPT,MRIN,LAZR,API

Technology stocks stalled near their midday highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.5% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing almost 1.7% in late trade.

In company news, Sprout Social (SPT) gained 4.2% on Thursday after BTIG Research increased its price target for the social media management software firm by $30 to $110 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) rose 7% after Thursday saying its autonomous vehicle sensors and software will be standard equipment on Volvo's next-generation electric sedan when it debuts in 2022.

Agora (API) climbed 9.6% after saying its Video Software Developer Kit is now pre-integrated in HTC VIVE's Sync virtual and extended reality remote meeting application.

Marin Software (MRIN) rallied Thursday, more than doubling in price shortly before the closing bell, after overnight saying it added Instacart Ads to its MarinOne ad platform, allowing brands to connect with customers at the point of sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.