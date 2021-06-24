Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2021: MRIN, LAZR, API

Technology stocks were trending higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing over 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Marin Software (MRIN) rallied Thursday, at one point doubling in price before easing to a more than 58% gain in more recent trading after overnight saying it added Instacart Ads to its MarinOne ad platform, allowing brands to connect with customers at the point of sale.

Agora (API) climbed over 14% after saying its Video Software Developer Kit is now pre-integrated in HTC VIVE's Sync virtual and extended reality remote meeting application.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) rose 7.8% after Thursday saying its autonomous vehicle sensors and software will be standard equipment on Volvo's next-generation electric sedan when it debuts in 2022.

