Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2020: DELL, MAXR, GDDY, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms retreated before markets open on Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) slipped 0.4%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.5%.

Stocks moving on the news include Dell Technologies (DELL), which rose more than 11%. The company is considering various options, including the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware Inc. (VMW), which is valued at about $50 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) was also up more than 4%. The company said Tuesday it plans to acquire 3D data and analytics firm Vricon, Inc. for approximately $140 million, or $115 million net of cash at closing.

In other news, GoDaddy (GDDY) said that it expects Q2 revenue to exceed earlier guidance of $790 million by 1%. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $790.9 million. Shares of the company were flat before markets open.

