Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2020: AAPL,DELL,VMW,HHT

Technology stocks were falling in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was slipping 2.3%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) slid about 1.7% lower after Politico reported the tech giant could be the subject of an anti-trust probe by the US Department of Justice and attorneys general in several states into its App Store policies. Apple also acquired privately held software firm Fleetsmith for an undisclosed amount, according to a post on the Fleetsmith blog.

Dell Technologies (DELL) rose almost 6% after The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the computer hardware company was considering various options, including the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMWare (VMW). The stock also was finding support after Wells Fargo raised its price target by $13 to $70 a share and also reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock. VMWare shares were 3% higher.

Color Star Technology (HHT) also was 17% higher after its Color China Entertainment subsidiary signed a strategic agreement with Mixx Lifestyle Inc to set up Maxx's first offline learning site and live music venue in mid-town Manhattan. Color China will provide all necessary performance equipment to support the effort.

