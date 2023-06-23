Technology Sector Update for 06/23/2023: NKLA, WLDS, IONQ

Tech stocks were lower Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.3%.

In company news, Nikola (NKLA) said Friday a fire behind its corporate headquarters in Phoenix "affected" some of its battery-electric trucks, but no one was injured. The shares dropped 6.9%.

Wearable Devices (WLDS) was rising 11% after the company said it's extending its artificial intelligence-based Mudra functionality to include Android devices.

IonQ (IONQ) said late Thursday it now expects 2023 bookings worth $45 million to $55 million, higher than its prior outlook of $38 million to $42 million. The shares dropped 1.1%.

