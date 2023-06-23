Technology Sector Update for 06/23/2023: IONQ, OUST, META, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) down more than 1%.

IonQ (IONQ) was rising past 6% after the company said late Thursday it now expects 2023 bookings worth $45 million to $55 million, higher than its prior outlook of $38 million to $42 million.

Ouster (OUST) was down more than 2% after saying overnight it plans an undisclosed number of job cuts to reduce costs while affirming Q2 revenue guidance of $18 million to $20 million.

Meta Platforms (META) may face legal action from the Malaysian government for allegedly failing to address "undesirable" content on Facebook, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said. Meta was more than 1% lower in recent Friday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.