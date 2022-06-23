Technology Sector Update for 06/23/2022: ACN, BOX, ONDS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) 0.75% higher and the Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) up 0.41% recently.

Accenture (ACN) reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $2.79 per diluted share, up from $2.40 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.84. Accenture shares were slipping past 2%.

Box (BOX) shares were up nearly 4% after announcing a collaboration with Fujifilm Business Innovation to allow users to search and preview DocuWorks documents on Box.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) shares were more than 4% higher after the company said its wholly owned subsidiaries network and American Robotics signed a letter of intent to develop an onboard locomotive radio platform for the European rail market.

