Technology Sector Update for 06/23/2021: MNDY,BSY,INTC,NTNX

Technology stocks were little changed late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping less than 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 0.5% advance this afternoon.

In company news, monday.com (MNDY) gained 6.4% after Berenberg Bank Wednesday began coverage of the workplace management software firm with a buy stock rating and a $280 price target.

Nutanix (NTNX) was 0.2% higher after analysts at least four brokerages Wednesday raised their price targets for the cloud software firm, the day after a "very helpful/bullish" investor day, according to RBC Capital Markets, which increased its price for Nutanix shares by $5 to $50 each and reiterated an outperform rating for the company's stock.

Among decliners, Intel (INTC) was 1% lower. The chipmaker said it was creating a new software and advanced technology group to help ensure software "remains a powerful competitive differentiator for the company," according to new chief technology officer Greg Lavender. It also is forming another new business segment that will focus on high performance computing and graphics and will split its data platform group into separate datacenter and artificial intelligence business units.

Bentley Systems (BSY) slid 6.7% after the engineering software firm late Tuesday disclosed plans for a $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in 2027 and using the net proceeds to repay existing debt.

