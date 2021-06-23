Technology Sector Update for 06/23/2021: CD, IBM, GLW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.1% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.3%.

Chindata Group Holdings (CD) was gaining more than 6% after announcing an agreement with Tencent to collaborate in the cloud computing infrastructure.

International Business Machines (IBM) was slightly higher after saying it has joined forces with the Indian Institute of Science to establish a hybrid cloud laboratory in Bengaluru to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies in the country.

Corning (GLW) was marginally lower after saying it has imposed a "moderate" increase to its display glass substrate prices in Q3 due to rising costs in logistics, energy and raw materials amid an extended period of glass shortage.

