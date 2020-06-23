Technology Sector Update for 06/23/2020: SWI,INTU,AAPL,PD

Technology stocks gave back a portion of their Tuesday gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.8% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.4%.

In company news, SolarWinds (SWI) was narrowly higher after the IT management software firm said it was expanding its distributor relationship in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and also broadening its IT Operations Management portfolio in the region through a new deal with ALSO Deutschland. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Apple (AAPL) climbed about 2.3% after late Monday saying it will now allow developers to "challenge" its app review guidelines, in addition to allowing developers to appeal decisions whether an app violates a given guideline. It also bug fixes for existing apps will no longer be delayed over guideline violations.

Intuit (INTU) was fractionally lower in late trade after CEO Sasan Goodarzi disclosed plans to eliminate 715 positions as the software firm shifts its focus to artificial intelligence-powered applications. In a note to employees, Goodarzi late Monday said the job cuts follow an internal review that looked for redundancies at the company along with roles that were not aligned with its future goals.

PagerDuty (PD) slipped 5% after the digital signals processor company priced a $250 million private placement of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2025. A portion of the net proceeds will fund capped call transactions to reduce the potential dilution of existing shareholders if the notes are converted into common stock. The remaining funds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

