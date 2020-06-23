Technology Sector Update for 06/23/2020: INTU,AAPL,PD

Technology stocks were climbing in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1%.

In company news, Intuit (INTU) was fractionally higher in recent trade after CEO Sasan Goodarzi disclosed plans to eliminate 715 positions as the software firm shifts its focus to artificial intelligence-powered applications. In a note to employees, Goodarzi said the job cuts follow an internal review that looked for redundancies at the company along with roles that were not aligned with its future goals.

Apple (AAPL) climbed about 3% after late Monday saying it will now allow developers to "challenge" its app review guidelines, in addition to allowing developers to appeal decisions whether an app violates a given guideline. It also bug fixes for existing apps will no longer be delayed over guideline violations.

PagerDuty (PD) slipped 1.6% after the digital signals processor company priced a $250 million private placement of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2025. A portion of the net proceeds will fund capped call transactions to reduce the potential dilution of existing shareholders if the notes are converted into common stock. The remaining funds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

