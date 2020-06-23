Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/23/2020: INFO, AAPL, PD, XLK, IYW, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology firms were climbing pre-bell Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF (IYW), and Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) all up more than 1% recently.

IHS Markit (INFO) was marginally lower after saying it sees 2020 revenue in a range of $4.28 billion to $4.3 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.76 to $2.78 a share. In January, the company was projected revenue of $4.52 billion to $4.59 billion and EPS of $2.82 to $2.88. The Street is expecting $2.76 a share and sales of about $4.3 billion. The company also reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, down from $0.71 a year ago but beating the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $0.67.

Apple (AAPL) was up more than 1% after saying it will now allow developers to "challenge" its app review guidelines, in addition to allowing developers to appeal decisions whether an app violates a given guideline.

PagerDuty (PD) was slightly gaining as it priced a private placement of $250 million in principal amount of its 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2025.

