Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2023: CRNC, AMZN, ASML, QCOM, SONY

Tech stocks were higher late Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.4%.

In company news, Cerence (CRNC) shares slumped over 13% after the software-application maker priced $190 million of its 1.5% convertible senior unsecured notes due July 1, 2028, in a private offering.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) unit Amazon Web Services said it plans to invest $100 million in a new generative artificial intelligence center, which will connect AWS AI and machine learning experts with clients around the world to help them launch AI-backed products and services. Amazon shares were up 4.2%.

Separately, Amazon's planned $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot (IRBT) is set to face a EU antitrust probe, Reuters reported Thursday. iRobot was down 8.4%.

ASML Holding (ASML) may see the Dutch government impose new export controls to stop more of its chipmaking machines from being shipped to China, Bloomberg reported Thursday. ASML shares were up 1.3%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was rising 0.4% after saying it has expanded a collaboration project with Sony (SONY) to keep using its Snapdragon mobile chips in Sony's phones.

