Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2023: AMZN, IRBT, ASML, QCOM, SONY

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.2%.

In company news, Amazon.com's (AMZN) proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot (IRBT) is set to face a EU antitrust probe, Reuters reported Thursday. Amazon shares were up 3.5% while iRobot was down 8.4%.

ASML Holding (ASML) may see the Dutch government impose new export controls to stop more of its chipmaking machines from being shipped to China, Bloomberg reported Thursday. ASML shares were up 1.1%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was rising 0.4% after saying it has expanded a collaboration project with Sony (SONY) to keep using its Snapdragon mobile chips in Sony's phones.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.