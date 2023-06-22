News & Insights

Technology
ACN

Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2023: ACN, MEI, AAOI, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

June 22, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) declining by 0.6%.

Accenture (ACN) was slipping past 5% after saying it expects fiscal Q4 revenue of $15.75 billion to $16.35 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ are looking for $16.27 billion. The company said revenue growth for the full fiscal year is now projected to be 8% to 9% in local currency. That compares with the prior outlook of 8% to 10%.

Methode Electronics (MEI) was down more than 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, down from $0.43 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) was gaining over 13% in value after saying it signed an agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) to supply design and assembly services of goods.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN
MEI
AAOI
MSFT
XLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.