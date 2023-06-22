Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2023: ACN, MEI, AAOI, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) declining by 0.6%.

Accenture (ACN) was slipping past 5% after saying it expects fiscal Q4 revenue of $15.75 billion to $16.35 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ are looking for $16.27 billion. The company said revenue growth for the full fiscal year is now projected to be 8% to 9% in local currency. That compares with the prior outlook of 8% to 10%.

Methode Electronics (MEI) was down more than 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, down from $0.43 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) was gaining over 13% in value after saying it signed an agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) to supply design and assembly services of goods.

