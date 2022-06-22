Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2022: BBAI, TUYA, FIS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping past 2%.

BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) was declining by more than 3% after it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential resale by certain shareholders of up to about 113.3 million of the company's common shares.

Tuya (TUYA) was down more than 2% after it commenced a global offering of 7.3 million class A ordinary shares.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was marginally lower after saying it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a shelf offering of various securities.

