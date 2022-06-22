Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2022: ARBE,DGLY,MFGP

Technology stocks were hanging for small gains on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Arbe Robotics (ARBE) rose 4.4% after Wednesday saying its perception radar chipset was used by privately held HiRain Technologies for its imaging radar system for autonomous driving. HiRain currently is ramping up work on its radar system and is expecting to reach full mass production next year, Arbe said.

Digital Ally (DGLY) was up 2.4%, reversing a like-sized decline earlier on Wednesday, after the digital security products company said it received an expanded order from the Wyandotte County Sheriff's office in Kansas for 23 additional body-worn cameras.

Micro Focus International (MFGP) slid almost 16% after the enterprise software firm Wednesday reported a drop in non-GAAP net income during the six months ended April 30, falling to $0.5734 per share compared with its $0.6723 per share adjusted profit during the prior-year period. Revenue declined more than 11% year-over-year to $1.27 billion, trailing the two-analyst mean expecting $1.32 billion in first-half revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.