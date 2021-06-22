Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2021: SPLK,MVIS,DQ

Technology stocks were adding to early gains Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.3% ahead.

In company news, Splunk (SPLK) climbed 9.9% after the data analytics company said it would sell $1 billion of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 to technology investment firm Silver Lake to fund common share purchases and new growth initiatives. The notes have an initial conversion price of $160 per share, 30% above Splunk's volume-weighted average closing price over the past 10 days.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) fell 4.5% after saying it has completed the registration process for an initial public offering by its Xinjiang Daqo New Energy operating subsidiary on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board and expects to issue stock within the next four weeks.

MicroVision (MVIS) fell more than 13% after the lidar sensors developer disclosed plans for an at-the-market offering of up to $140 million of its common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.