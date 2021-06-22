Technology
SPLK

Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2021: SPLK,MVIS,DQ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were adding to early gains Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.3% ahead.

In company news, Splunk (SPLK) climbed 9.9% after the data analytics company said it would sell $1 billion of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 to technology investment firm Silver Lake to fund common share purchases and new growth initiatives. The notes have an initial conversion price of $160 per share, 30% above Splunk's volume-weighted average closing price over the past 10 days.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) fell 4.5% after saying it has completed the registration process for an initial public offering by its Xinjiang Daqo New Energy operating subsidiary on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board and expects to issue stock within the next four weeks.

MicroVision (MVIS) fell more than 13% after the lidar sensors developer disclosed plans for an at-the-market offering of up to $140 million of its common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPLK MVIS DQ

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular