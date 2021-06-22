Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2021: CGNT, SPLK, MVIS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.01% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.22% lower in recent trading.

Cognyte Software (CGNT) was climbing past 4% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, up from $0.09 a year ago. The consensus of five analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.15.

Splunk (SPLK) was rallying by more than 8% after saying Silver Lake Partners will make a $1 billion investment in the company's convertible senior notes, proceeds from which will be used to fund growth initiatives and manage its capital structure.

MicroVision (MVIS) was down over 10% after announcing an agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital for an at-the-market offering of up to $140 million of its common shares.

