Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2020: VNET,BX,SPCE,CRUS

Technology stocks were climbing in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.6%.

In company news, 21Vianet Group (VNET) climbed 12% after Monday saying funds managed by asset manager Blackstone (BX) will invest $150 million in the Chinese data center services company. 21Vianet is expecting to use the net proceeds on capital projects that will reinforce its position in China's data center market.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) rose almost 14% on Monday after saying it was hired by NASA and the Johnson Space Center to develop a new private orbital astronaut readiness program for passengers traveling to the International Space Station. The company previously developed a readiness program for customers flying out of Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) was 2% lower this afternoon, overcoming most of an earlier 11% decline that followed a Barclays downgrade of the integrated circuits company to underweight from equal weight and also lowering its price target on the stock by $15 to $60 a share.

