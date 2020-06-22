Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2020: SONO,AAPL,VNET,BX,SPCE,CRUS

Technology stocks added to their Monday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF climbing 1.6% shortly before the closing bell while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Sonos (SONO) raced as much as 23% higher on Monday after Citron Research said tech titan Apple (AAPL) may acquire the home-audio technology company. Other analysts and investors have also speculated about a potential deal, with TechCrunch recently citing the similarities in business models and product design between the companies.

21Vianet Group (VNET) climbed nearly 17% after Monday saying funds managed by asset managers Blackstone (BX) will invest $150 million in the Chinese data center services company. 21Vianet is expecting to use the net proceeds on capital projects that will reinforce its position in China's data center market.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) rose almost 15% on Monday after saying it was hired by NASA and the Johnson Space Center to develop a new private orbital astronaut readiness program for passengers traveling to the International Space Station. The company previously developed a readiness program for customers flying out of Spaceport America in New Mexico

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) was 3% lower this afternoon, overcoming an earlier 11% decline that followed a Barclays downgrade of the integrated circuits company to underweight from equal weight previously and also lowering its price target for the stock by $15 to $60 a share.

