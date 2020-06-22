Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/22/2020: MAXR, JKS, ZS, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology firms were mixed pre-bell Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down 0.04% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) 0.12% higher recently.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) was gaining more than 6% in value after saying it was awarded a $23 million contract by the US Department of Homeland Security to develop an analytics system for tracking the behavior of vehicles in multiple domains at a near real-time interval.

JinkoSolar (JKS) was advancing 2% after saying it will provide 60.9 MW of bifacial modules to Chile's first industrial hybrid plant located outside the city of Calama.

Zscaler (ZS) was up more than 1% after saying it will offer $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private offering.

