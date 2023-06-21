Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2023: DCFC, VLD, INTC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.4% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.6% lower recently.

Tritium DCFC (DCFC) said it appointed Glen Bethel as chief technology officer and Brian Johns as vice president for product development. Tritium DCFC's shares were climbing 2.9% in recent premarket activity.

Velo3D's (VLD) shares were up 1% after saying it has sold a Sapphire XC 1MZ printer and an original Sapphire printer to Italian aerospace firm Avio to support the development of propulsion systems for the space industry.

Intel's (INTC) shares were down 0.7% after saying it has agreed to sell an approximately 20% stake in Austrian subsidiary IMS Nanofabrication to Bain Capital Special Situations.

