Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2022: META,CDNS,BBIG,TWTR,TSLA,RY,RY.TO

Technology stocks continue to post gains on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 3% this afternoon.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) dropped 4% after the US Department of Justice said it reached a settlement agreement resolving allegations of discriminatory advertising against the Facebook parent company. A Meta spokesperson told MT Newswires that the company will be developing "a novel machine learning method" within its ads system that will "change the way housing ads are delivered to people" across different demographic groups.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) turned 0.5% lower, giving back a 5% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the digital media technologies company said it will be added to the Russell 3000 index with the start of regular-session trading next Monday, June 27.

Among advancers, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) rose 3.9% after the software firm Tuesday announced a $100 million accelerated stock buyback deal with Royal Bank of Canada (RY), beginning with an initial delivery of nearly 489,000 shares and with any remaining shares slated for receipt during Q3.

Twitter (TWTR) added nearly 3% after board members unanimously recommended investors vote in favor of Elon Musk's buyout proposal at an upcoming special meeting. Appearing Tuesday at a Bloomberg event, the Tesla (TSLA) CEO reportedly said he continues to need more clarity from the company on how many of its users are fake before he can move forward with his bid. Another major hurdle will be the amount of debt likely required to fund the $44 billion deal, he said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.