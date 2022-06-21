Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2022: ERIC, ALLT, TTD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was more than 1% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up more than 2%.

Ericsson (ERIC) advanced by more than 4% after saying it expects global 5G subscriptions to cross 1 billion by the end of 2022 and hit 4.4 billion subscriptions by 2027.

Allot (ALLT) was up more than 3% after saying its NetworkSecure cybersecurity platform has been selected by Tango Luxembourg to protect its residential customers against cyber threats.

The Trade Desk (TTD) climbed by more than 2% after saying it has partnered with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail arm for grocery group Albertsons, for its audience and measurement technology that will help advertisers on The Trade Desk's platform trace the connection between ad campaigns and customer sales.

