Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2021: GSAT,AKTS,NOK,DISH,AMZN

Technology stocks were trending higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Globalstar (GSAT) climbed almost 20% after B Riley began coverage with a buy stock rating and a $3.25 price target, saying the mobile satellite services company is well-positioned to monetize its "full spectrum of opportunities."

Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) was 1.8% higher, easing from a 6.3% gain earlier Monday that followed it announcing a deal to manufacture XBAW filters for 5G smartphones and other wireless devices for an unnamed front-end customer. Financial terms also were not disclosed.

Nokia (NOK) rose fractionally after Monday saying it will deploy its 5G standalone core network for Dish Network (DISH) on Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, allowing Dish to offer automation-related services and network slicing to its customers.

